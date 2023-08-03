APSU Athletics announces Niesha Campbell elevated to Athletics’ Chief Operating Officer

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison elevated Niesha Campbell to Chief Operating Officer Wednesday, in addition to her continuing role as the department’s Deputy Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator.

Campbell joined Austin Peay State University’s athletics department in June 2022. Since her arrival, she has served as Deputy Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Welfare and as the department’s Senior Woman Administrator. Campbell will oversee all Austin Peay State University athletics operations in her new role, adding external communications oversight to her portfolio.

“Niesha has done an exceptional job in a short period of time at Austin Peay State University,” said Harrison. “She is transforming our student-athlete services, coordinating LeadHer and as a Senior Woman Administrator. I am excited about what she will do with adding external operations to her direct reports. Niesha will excel in her role as our Chief Operating Officer, and I am confident sure will work diligently to continue to grow APSU Athletics and promote the principles of the ‘Total Gov Concept.'”