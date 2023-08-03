Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis releases Fall Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Tennis and Head Men’s Tennis Coach Ross Brown announces the Governors’ four fall tournaments, Wednesday, ahead of the program’s 2023-24 campaign.

The Governors begin their fall campaign at Cumberland for the second-straight season. Austin Peay State University earned 11 wins in a pair of head-to-head matchups with the Phoenix last season and will face a tournament field of Cumberland, Milligan, UT Southern, and Sewanee, September 6th-7th.

The Govs then host the APSU Fall Tournament, October 6th-7th, and welcome Southern Indiana, Cumberland, and Brescia to Clarksville for the two-day event. APSU earned 17 wins at last year’s home tournament, including 12 in singles play.

The Govs remain in the Volunteer State for their final two fall tournaments, beginning with the International Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals in Chattanooga, October 12th-16th.

Austin Peay State University concludes it fall at the UTC Tournament, October 27th-29th. It is the fourth time in the last five seasons that the APSU Govs have traveled to the Mocs’ fall event.

“It’s always exciting to start a new year and new season, said Brown. “We start off early with a Cumberland hidden dual followed by our home tournament. After that, we’ll go to ITA Ohio Valley Regio and then Finish with Chattanooga’s tournament.

“We will be challenged with the quality of competition this fall, but look forward to seeing growth in the game of our returners.”

