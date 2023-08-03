Clarksville-Montgomery County Students attend Youth About Business Camp at Vanderbilt

Montgomery County, TN – Eight local Clarksville-Montgomery County High School students recently represented Montgomery County in a residential Youth About Business camp at Vanderbilt University.

The students were Kendal Baynham, Maria Prieto Cubillan, Juan Garcia, Anijah Hatten, Nicholas Hohenstein, Dev Shah, Lance Soberano, and Adam Stover.

As part of Youth About Business’s camp this year, participants were challenged to develop a pitch related to handling increasing solid waste despite decreasing landfill space. Each year the camp challenges high school youth with timely topics that affect Tennessee counties and requires them to come up with business solutions.

During the camp, students gained access to business mentors and industry experts including accountants, attorneys, investment bankers, and marketing specialists who helped them understand complex business transactions.

Each group developed visual presentations, financial strategies, and tactical methods to address our current solid waste problems and set up a more sustainable future. Students were partnered with well-known business corporations such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft to strengthen their initiatives and utilize technological advancements to elevate their projects to the next level.

The week-long camp ended last Friday when the judges concluded that the winning idea was to create software called V.I.G.I.L. linked to cameras at landfills and solid waste facilities. This software would utilize thermal energy to detect lithium batteries, significantly reduce landfill damage, ensure employee safety, and notify supervisors of incoming materials.

“I was presented with the Youth About Business opportunity for students in late spring during a Greater Nashville Regional Council meeting. I accepted the challenge because I knew it could benefit our community and students. We had outstanding participation from students and our friends at Bi-County Solid Waste Management were 100% supportive,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

“I watched the students give their presentations. They clearly showed that students worked hard to quickly learn about the solid waste industry, and put their new knowledge to work with innovative solid waste ideas. It was refreshing to hear their ideas and see the thought processes to support them,” said Bi-County Assistant Director of Administration and Education Mary Anderson.

Montgomery County students Maria Prieto Cubillan, Nicholas Hohenstein, and Dev Shah who were part of the group selected for the best presentation and plan, flew to New York City less than one week after presenting in Nashville. On July 28th, they joined peers from around the United States at the national summit in New York City. During the event, they competed against other teams to develop business plans for fitness centers. The Tennessee delegation’s presentation was not selected as the final project, but the experience was unforgettable.

Youth About Business has over 25 years of experience in creating opportunities for high school students from all backgrounds to learn about the business world in a stimulating and interactive environment. According to their website, they have prepared over 8,000 students for college and career success.

Thank you to the students for presenting innovative ideas to reduce landfill waste. Students can carry the connections they made, the experiences they gained, and the business practices they learned throughout their lives.

Visit youthaboutbusiness.org to learn more about Youth About Business opportunities.