Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch Friday morning until the afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The Flood Watch is in from Friday at 3:00am until Friday afternoon.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Another round of thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to portions of western Middle Tennessee overnight and Friday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible. This rainfall falling so soon after today`s heavy rain may result in flooding.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Maury County, Marshall County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.