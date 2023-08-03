Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile A’Naeja Briscoe

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old A’Naeja Briscoe.

Her mother reported to the Clarksville Police Department, on July 29th, 2023 that she allowed A’Naeja to go visit her older sister in Florida on June 18th, 2023, and she was supposed to return on July 30th.

The mother believes that A’Naeja never left for Florida, and is still here in Clarksville.

She is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 289 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Gilboy at 931.648.0656, ext. 5231.