Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Business Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several burglaries of a Business case that occurred on July 29th, 2023 at approximately 1:30am and again on July 30th, just after midnight.

On July 29th, 2023, Clarksville Police officers responded to Smokin Chikin, 594 Fire Station Road in reference to the business being forcibly entered. Video cameras captured what appears to be a thin male that is wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored bottoms, a light-colored mask, and white shoes with a visible “N” on the side.

A short time later, at approximately 2:19am, surveillance footage captures a subject breaking into the business, Hot Pita, located at 1803 Madison Street, matching the same description.

On July 30th, 2023, Clarksville Police officers responded to the UPS facility, 651 Horace Crow Drive, after an individual was seen on surveillance cameras, in and around the UPS facility and eventually running off towards Baltimore Drive.

Video cameras also captured a blue SUV that is believed to be involved as well, and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) and vehicle.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Headley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5683, or Detective Smith at ext. 5695.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.