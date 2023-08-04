2023 Tennessee Titans Coaching Staff

Nashville, TN – Entering his sixth season with the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel is the NFL’s ninth-longest tenured head coach with his current team. He already ranks third in franchise history among head coaches with 50 career wins, including the regular season and playoffs.

He trails only Jeff Fisher (147) and Bum Phillips (59), and no head coach in team annals has won more games in his first five full seasons than Vrabel. He is charged with getting the Titans back to the playoffs after a three-year postseason run came to an end with a 7-10 finish in 2022.

Vrabel’s staff heading into 2023 features several newcomers and others who are moving into different roles. At offensive coordinator, Vrabel promoted Tim Kelly, who initially joined the club in 2022 as passing game coordinator. Kelly previously spent three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

Additions and changes to the primary position coaches on offense include new pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Charles London from the Atlanta Falcons, run game coordinator/running backs coach Justin Outten from the Denver Broncos, tight ends coach Tony Dews (previous Titans running backs coach) and offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling (previous Titans offensive line assistant).

On the other side of the ball, Shane Bowen returns for his third season as defensive coordinator. Changes for 2023 at the position-coach level include Chris Harris (Washington Commanders) as defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, while defensive line coach Terrell Williams returns with the added title of assistant head coach–defense.