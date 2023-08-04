APSU Football, SS&E announce partnership with Ticketmaster for single-game tickets

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment have launched a new partnership with Ticketmaster. The Govs and SS&E also announced single-game tickets for the Governors 2023 football season going on sale, Thursday.

The Ticketmaster partnership will make tickets for the APSU Govs upcoming football season 100 percent digital while making it easier for fans to transfer and purchase tickets. Ticketmaster also provides the ability to easily upgrade your tickets on the day of the game.

Austin Peay State University kicks off its five-game home schedule for September 16th at 6:00pm against East Tennessee. The Governors then host Gardner-Webb, on October 14th, before a Homecoming and conference home opener against North Alabama, on October 28th. Finally, the APSU Govs close the season with back-to-back games at Fortera Stadium when they welcome Utah Tech, on November 11th, and Central Arkansas, on November 18th.

Single-game tickets are now available on Ticketmaster and season tickets are still available by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

For more preseason news and updates on Austin Peay State University football, follow along on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.