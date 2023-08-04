74.7 F
Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in identifying Business Burglary Suspects

News Staff
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the suspects in this photo.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the burglary of a business that occurred at Caddy’s Discount Liquor, 1960 Madison Street on July 29th at approximately 11:45am.

Two unidentified black males entered the business and while one distracted the clerk, the other went into a back office and stole some money.

Images of the suspects were captured on video surveillance cameras and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Dilsaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5225.


To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

