Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash with Fatality on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Quinn Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a fatality crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash occurred on Friday, August 4th, 2023 at approximately 6:27pm and the Northbound and Southbound lanes of 41A are currently shut down.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene and Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are en route to the scene. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Ashbury Road and Southbound traffic is being diverted at the 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

The status of the driver in the vehicle involved is unknown at this time.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.