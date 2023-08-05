73.6 F
Austin Peay State University has Seventeen Student Athletes receive degrees during 2023 Summer Commencement

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Seventeen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff members participated in the 2023 Summer Commencement ceremonies Friday in the Dunn Center.

During the 2022-23 academic year, 87 Governors were degree candidates.

The following were Doctoral candidates for the Summer 2023 Commencement:

  • Ryan Combs, Student Success Coordinator for Freshmen Seminar & Peer Leader Program

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for Summer 2023 Commencement:

  • Sadie Edmonston, Beach Volleyball
  • Mahogany Vaught, Women’s Basketball
  • Chukwuemeka Manning Jr, Football
  • Taylor Dedmen, Women’s Golf
  • Emily Harkleroad, Softball
  • Alexis Osowski-Anderson, Softball
  • Aarion Harvey, Football

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were bachelor’s degree candidates for Summer 2023 Commencement:

  • Gabi Apiag, Softball
  • Gus Freeman, Baseball
  • Lauren Lewis, Women’s Track & Field
  • Peyton Jula, Baseball

  • Rodrique Massenat, Basketball
  • Michael Robinson, Baseball
  • Shon Robinson, Basketball
  • Solomon Washington, Baseball
  • Isaiah Wright, Football

These athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also were student-athletes who accomplished great things as APSU Governors.

  • An ASUN Football Championship.
  • First ASUN Postseason Victories in women’s basketball, baseball, and softball. 
  • A Finalist for the Stats Perform Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award. 
  • A Conference Player of the Year 
  • A Conference Track & Field Champion

  • 5 All-Conference honorees
  • 1 Conference All-Tournament selection
  • 3 Easton NFCS All-America Scholars
  • 1 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Honoree

And so much more that made Austin Peay State University a unique, wonderful place. Thank you for your contributions to the program and the university. We wish you well in the future and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

