Nashville Sounds fall to Durham Bulls, 7-3

Nashville, TN – Despite amazing plays all over the diamond by the defense, the Nashville Brewskis (56-49, 16-15) were defeated by the Durham Bulls (58-49, 18-14) 7-3 on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

The highlight of the night came from Nashville center fielder Monte Harrison, whose leaping grab in center field robbed Durham’s Kameron Misner of a two-run blast to end the top of the fourth inning. Harrison timed his jump perfectly, made the unreal catch, then showed off his dancing skills with a gritty off-the-diamond.

Earlier in the contest, Jahmai Jones started a key 4-6-3 double play, gloving a hard-hit grounder and flipping to Patrick Dorrian. Dorrian then whipped the ball over the first to get out of a second-inning jam.

Dorrian had his fingerprints on the scoreboard for the second-straight night. The power-hitting infielder added his third homer of the series with a no-doubt blast to right field, tying the game at 1-1 in the second. Later, Dorrian clubbed a double that scored Jones and cut the deficit to 7-2 in the seventh. Nashville brought they tying run to the plate in the ninth, but a popout by Noah Campbell ended the threat with a popout.

Jason Alexander (2-3) took his second-straight loss. The right-hander lasted five innings, allowing five runs (all earned) on eight hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Luis Contreras gave up a couple of runs in the seventh, while Darrell Thompson worked a 1-2-3 eighth. Nathan Wiles (4-0) had a stellar outing for Durham, holding Nashville to a couple of runs with no walks in seven innings.

Dorrian led the offense with several big hits, six total bases, and both RBI. Jones also doubled and plated a run, while Owen Miller recorded his first hit with Nashville, a double in the fourth inning.

The Nashville Sounds closes out the six-game series tomorrow night against the Durham Bulls. Right-hander Janson Junk (6-6, 4.44) will get the start for the Sounds. Durham’s starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian stayed hot with the bat, clubbing his 16th blast of the season. He also extended his on-base streak to 12 games. During the on-base streak, Dorrian is batting .349 (15-for-43) with six doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, nine walks, eight runs, a .462 OBP, and 1.299 OPS.

With tonight’s loss, the Sounds are unable to win the series (would split with a win tomorrow). If they win tomorrow, it would be their 11 th series split of the season.

series split of the season. Cam Devanney’s six-game hitting streak came to an end with a 0-for-4 night. Keston Hiura’s six-game hitting streak is now the longest active streak for Nashville hitters.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

