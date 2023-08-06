87.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, August 6, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 6th – 10th, 2023
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 6th – 10th, 2023

News Staff
By News Staff
Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – There are nighttime rumbles and sunny spells in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this week.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms sneaking in after midnight tonight. As the moon peers through partly cloudy skies, temperatures will settle around 74 degrees. A gentle south wind of 5 to 10 mph may rustle the leaves.

Kickstarting the week Monday, expect a 40 percent chance of early showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9:00am. By midday, the clouds will gracefully part, revealing mostly sunny skies and a high reaching 87 degrees. Hold onto your hat as a spirited southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, adds a dash of excitement.

As the sun sets Monday night, it will leave mostly clear skies and a comfortable low of around 64 degrees. A west-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will mellow to a light west, occasionally gusting to around 20 mph.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies stretch overhead, guiding temperatures to a pleasant 85 degrees. The gentle morning west-southwest breeze will evolve into a 5 to 10 mph westerly flow by midday.

Tuesday night, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms coming in after 1:00am. The stars will twinkle through mostly clear skies, and temperatures will dip to a soothing 67 degrees. The western wind will slow, becoming calm later in the night.

A dash of unpredictability enters the scene on Wednesday. A chance of showers and thunderstorms possibly emerges after 1:00pm. Partly sunny skies will accompany a high near 86 degrees. There will be a south wind of 5 to 10 mph. Keep an umbrella handy, as precipitation odds are around 60%.

Showers take the stage on Wednesday night, likely accompanied by a thunderstorm. Clouds will gather, but a south-southwest wind of around 10 mph will keep things moving. The chance of precipitation is around 70%.

Thursday morning kicks off with showers and a potential thunderstorm, all before 1:00pm. As the day progresses, partly sunny skies make a comeback, gracing a high of 84 degrees. A south-southwest wind of around 10 mph accompanies a 60% chance of rain.

On Thursday night there is a 30 percent chance of showers mostly before 1:00am. The skies will be partly cloudy with a low of around 68 degrees.

The weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County is never short of surprises, so keep an eye on the forecast this week.

Previous article
101st Airborne Division’s 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts Squad Training
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online