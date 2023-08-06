Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 6th – 10th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – There are nighttime rumbles and sunny spells in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this week.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms sneaking in after midnight tonight. As the moon peers through partly cloudy skies, temperatures will settle around 74 degrees. A gentle south wind of 5 to 10 mph may rustle the leaves.

Kickstarting the week Monday, expect a 40 percent chance of early showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9:00am. By midday, the clouds will gracefully part, revealing mostly sunny skies and a high reaching 87 degrees. Hold onto your hat as a spirited southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, adds a dash of excitement.

As the sun sets Monday night, it will leave mostly clear skies and a comfortable low of around 64 degrees. A west-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will mellow to a light west, occasionally gusting to around 20 mph.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies stretch overhead, guiding temperatures to a pleasant 85 degrees. The gentle morning west-southwest breeze will evolve into a 5 to 10 mph westerly flow by midday.

Tuesday night, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms coming in after 1:00am. The stars will twinkle through mostly clear skies, and temperatures will dip to a soothing 67 degrees. The western wind will slow, becoming calm later in the night.

A dash of unpredictability enters the scene on Wednesday. A chance of showers and thunderstorms possibly emerges after 1:00pm. Partly sunny skies will accompany a high near 86 degrees. There will be a south wind of 5 to 10 mph. Keep an umbrella handy, as precipitation odds are around 60%.

Showers take the stage on Wednesday night, likely accompanied by a thunderstorm. Clouds will gather, but a south-southwest wind of around 10 mph will keep things moving. The chance of precipitation is around 70%.

Thursday morning kicks off with showers and a potential thunderstorm, all before 1:00pm. As the day progresses, partly sunny skies make a comeback, gracing a high of 84 degrees. A south-southwest wind of around 10 mph accompanies a 60% chance of rain.

On Thursday night there is a 30 percent chance of showers mostly before 1:00am. The skies will be partly cloudy with a low of around 68 degrees.

The weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County is never short of surprises, so keep an eye on the forecast this week.