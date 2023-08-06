Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating Country Star Craig Morgan’s Return To The Military

Washington, D.C. – Last fall, the U.S. Army was 15,000 recruits short of their yearly goal.

When Country Music star Craig Morgan expressed interest in enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserve, my office began working with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army to allow Craig to enlist, despite being a few years away from mandatory retirement.

Last Saturday night, I was honored to join Craig as he was sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve in front of a sold-out Grand Ole Opry crowd. Watch a video of the event here.

Weekly Rundown

Whistleblower testimony before the House Oversight Committee from the head IRS agent on the Hunter Biden tax case contradicts U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ assertions regarding his authority over the investigation. I joined all of my Republican colleagues on the Judiciary Committee in sending a letter to Chairman Dick Durbin requesting Attorney General Merrick Garland and Mr. Weiss testify in light of the recent events relating to the Hunter Biden tax investigation.

The dairy industry is an essential part of the American economy. It is crucial that we provide the resources that dairy farms in Tennessee need to expand and create new products. I introduced a bipartisan bill to help dairies create new products, expand their markets, and modernize their production facilities. With many small Tennessee dairy farms struggling to remain open, this bill will allow these businesses to diversify and expand their market competitiveness.

This week I continued my 95 County Tour, traveling to 6 Middle Tennessee counties. Local leaders in Jackson and Smith counties are concerned about how Bidenflation is crippling Americans’ ability to pay for basic needs. In Clay County, we discussed the progress being made in the battle against fentanyl.

In Dickson County, we talked about how Big Tech companies have failed to protect our children online. I introduced the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act in order to equip parents with the tools to safeguard their children from online dangers.

And, in Trousdale County, I met with County Mayor Jack McCall with whom I discussed Hartsville’s rapid economic growth. Unfortunately, there is sad news to share as well. Tennesseans are praying for the family of Macon County Sgt. William Cherry who tragically lost his life. I joined Sgt. Cherry’s friends and family, along with Mayor Jones, at his dedication ceremony. Sgt. Cherry’s legacy will live on in Macon County.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

A strong America is an America that can deter her enemies by putting her readiness, capabilities, and determination on display. By passing the Senate version of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, the Senate has brought our nation one crucial step closer toward building a safer world. In this year’s bill, I was able to secure many victories for the Volunteer State that will boost our military installations and research institutions and give our servicemembers the tools they need to keep our homeland safe. Read more here.

Every day, kids are exposed to a multitude of online dangers that will only grow more persistent. It’s time Big Tech platforms introduce “safety by design.” That is why Senator Blumenthal and I introduced our bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act. The provisions in this bill will force platforms to enable the strongest protections for minor users by default. It will give minors the ability to safeguard their personal data, force companies to turn off addictive product features, and require platforms to comply with a “duty of care” when they target young users. Read more here.