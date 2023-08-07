Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 7th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 7th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Braxton is an adult male Doberman Pinscher. He has been vetted, shots updated and will be neutered before heading to his forever family. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Katara is a female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, has age-appropriate shots, and litter trained. She will be spayed before going to her new home.

Come check her out! Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Yoshi is a young female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She does well with children, dogs, and cats.

Yoshi can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Whiskers is a small male Domestic shorthair kitten. He is friendly, playful, affectionate, and curious. He is fully vetted, dewormed, on flea medication, and litter trained. His adoption fee includes a voucher for his neuter procedure and rabies vaccination.

Whiskers can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is still waiting for her forever family to come find her! She is a young lab mix and is fully vetted, spayed, and does well with other dogs. She would love to find a family that will help channel her energy into walks, hikes, swimming, and being committed to keeping her mentally and physically challenged and engaged. This wonderful girl deserves her own forever family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Penny is a young female Pitbull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house-trained. Penny has played with male dogs but she is still learning boundaries and pack cues, so she will probably do best at first as the only pet in the home.

She does great with children and loves being with her people. Penny gets a little anxious when her people leave the house but a sturdy travel kennel or sturdy wire kennel will help her feel safe. She will benefit from a strong leader and loving family who will help her become her best self!



Penny can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jada is a pretty 7-month-old female Mountain Cur mix. She is very playful, friendly, affectionate, funny and curious! She is fully vetted, spayed, crate trained, and good with other dogs and children.

You can find Jada and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Limerick is a handsome 3-month-old male Lab/Irish Setter Mix. Limerick has the most beautiful green eyes and is up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, and doing well with house training. He does great with people, other dogs, and even yodels sometimes when he’s happy!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Cruella is a lovely 3-year-old medium-haired cat. She has similar coloring as a Siamese with striking eyes and is just the sweetest gal. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. This girl is super calm, loves to snuggle and sleep, and does great with dogs and other cats. She will be such a fun new family member!

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Patton is a young male Labrador/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. Patton does have a bit of energy and seems to do better with older, calmer children. He does well with other dogs and cats. He loves people and would love a playmate, so a very active fur sibling will be a great help to channel his energy.

Long walks, jogs, hiking, swimming and any outdoor activities will be wonderful. If you think Patton will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend and help him blossom, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Dolly is a female 5-week Lab mix puppy! She is one of the Centennial litter as it pushed the rescue to over 100 dogs rescued!! She is set to get her vaccinations, all preventatives, and microchip in preparation for Adoption Day, August 27th!

Her adoption fees come with a free training evaluation and free online Fundamentals Course at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Dolly and the rest of the litter you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/dolly or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Woody is a 10-week-old male Hound mix. Sadly, he and his 7 siblings were dumped in the woods at 8 weeks old to fend for themselves until a wonderful good samaritan notified Rescue and they all are safe and well cared for now.

They have had their first round of shots, deworming and are working on their house training skills! They are learning the doggy door and are doing great! This guy and his siblings deserve their own forever homes. Remember puppies are energetic, curious and need structure to become their best adult selves!!

For more information on Woody (and his brothers and sisters) and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com