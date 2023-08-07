Clarksville Police Department respond to Crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at 101st Airborne Division Parkway

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a two-vehicle crash at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at the 101st Airborne Division Parkway westbound offramp.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:55am, on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard under the overpass, and two northbound lanes are currently shut down.

A small Ford Ranger rolled over and is currently on the shoulder of the roadway. The make of the second vehicle is currently unknown but it received minor damage.

The crash is causing traffic congestion and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up,

The driver of the Ford Ranger has minor injuries and was not transported by EMS. The driver of the second vehicle involved had no injuries.