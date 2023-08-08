FORSCOM’s Best Squad Competition to be held at Fort Campbell August 14th-18th

Fort Campbell, KY – Squads of Soldiers from units across U.S. Army Forces Command will compete August 14th-18th, 2023 during the U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The squads represent the best in readiness, professionalism, fitness, and teamwork.

The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features different fitness and combat-related events, ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills.

The Best Squad Competition, formally Best Warrior Competition, is an annual event to select the U.S. Army Best Squad, as well as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year.

Each squad includes five Soldiers who work together to compete in a series of collective and individual tasks to earn the title Best Squad:

1 Squad Leader – sergeant first class or staff sergeant

1 Team Leader – sergeant or a corporal

3 Junior Enlisted – ranks from private to specialist.

The top squad will then compete at Fort Stewart, GA, to represent FORSCOM during the U.S. Army’s Best Squad Competition.

Key Events:

August 14th:

ACFT: Soldiers will start the competition with Army Combat Fitness Test

Stress Shoot: Soldiers will begin at their lane's start point and attack by fire to determine the team with the best marksmanship under pressure.

August 15th:

Helocast: The squads will conduct a HELOCAST insertion (jumping from a helicopter into water and either swimming or using a small boat). Squads will swim approximately 100M to pre-staged boat positions and conduct a timed 200M row in a Zodiac boat, arrive on shore, and remove the boat from the water.

August 16th:

Obstacle Course: Competitors will complete an obstacle course to demonstrate physical ability and teamwork.

Competitors will complete an obstacle course to demonstrate physical ability and teamwork. Night Fortitude Test: Events include: a 1/4 mile- run as a squad; row 300 calories; move staged sandbags to a defensive position; rope or pull full ammo sled, followed by unloading and carrying ammo cans to defensive position; move water cans to a defensive position; followed by a moving a .50-caliber weapon to a defensive position; then cross the finish line.

**NOTE: This event, held at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell, will be open to the public to cheer on the Soldiers. Prior to the event members of the Fort Campbell community will have an opportunity to challenge themselves on the test prior to the event starting. We encourage family and friends to cheer the Soldiers as they compete.

August 17th:

Army Expert Badges Physical Fitness Assessment: The EPFA is a combat-focused physical assessment and is conducted in the Army Combat Uniform, boots, “slick” body armor with plates and helmet. The implementation of the new EPFA allows units to reduce resources and personnel and provides a validated common standard for all Soldiers striving to attain their respective expert badge.

For more information in attending any of the listed events above, please contact Capt. Steve Nava at steve.f.nava.mil@army.mil