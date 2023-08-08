Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville holds Annual Back-2-School Bash

Clarksville, TN – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville (BBBSC) hosted their annual Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 5th, 2023. Despite the uncooperative weather causing a change of venue from Liberty Park to the Kleeman Recreation Center, the event was a huge success.

Each year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville partners with the Clarksville Sunshine Rotary Club to host the event where children enrolled in the program receive new backpacks and school supplies to start their school year off right.

Other community partners are invited as well, and this year, the Clarksville Police Department’s Juvenile Engagement Team and Sango P.E. coach Mark Basaniak put on games and events for the children and families, and the kids even had the opportunity to receive fresh hairstyles courtesy of Romie from ‘Amazin Stylez’ and Tamara Matthews of ‘Tam’s Styles with Luv’.

“We’re proud to put on events like this to help serve the community”, said Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Manager Thomasa Munroe, “and it helps get our Littles off to a good start every school year. We’d also like to extend our sincere thanks to all the people who volunteered to ensure the event was a success”.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing youth mentorship programs and empowering children to achieve their full potential. By matching young individuals with caring adult mentors, we create meaningful connections that foster positive relationships and promote personal growth.

Through our various programs, we strive to make a lasting difference in the lives of children in Clarksville-Montgomery County.