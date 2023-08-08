Clarksville Christian School to Have LIVE Mascots Greeting Students on First Day of School

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School (CCS) will kick off its first day of the 2023-24 school year this Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, with a special Centurion spirited welcome for students and families. CCS will have two live mascots, which include “Centurions” on real horses, ready to greet students from 7:15am-8:15am as they arrive for their first day of school.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to start off the school year with a special welcome for our students. We are growing our staff and expanding our programs here at CCS and look forward to more exciting opportunities in the school year ahead,” said Dr. Brad Moser, CCS President.

About Clarksville Christian School

Since its inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School’s emphasis has been on the spiritual development of students paired with rigorous academics throughout all areas of the curriculum. The aim of CCS has been to blend timeless principles for living with the most inspiring and advanced approaches to learning.

Accredited by NCSA and Cognia, CCS seeks to provide Excellence in Education and Foundations in Faith. With more than two dozen athletic teams, several clubs and student organizations, and many more extracurricular activities and events, the campus atmosphere in and out of the classroom allows students to thrive.

CCS is in the process of establishing a second campus location on Rossview Road, as part of the Marcelina community, a mixed-use, master-planned development.