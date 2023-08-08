72.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department releases name of Motorcycle Fatality Crash on Fort Campbell...
News

Clarksville Police Department releases name of Motorcycle Fatality Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department working a Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Clarksville Police Department working a Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the motorcyclist involved in the fatal crash on Friday, August 4th, 2023 on Fort Campbell Boulevard and Quinn Lane has been identified as 26-year-old Michael McMillan.

Mr. McMillan was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell and his military unit and the next of kin notifications have been made.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department reports Pedestrian stuck on 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Ringgold Road has passed away
Next article
Tennessee Titans begin 2023 Preseason at Chicago Bears, Saturday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online