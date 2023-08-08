Clarksville Police Department releases name of Motorcycle Fatality Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the motorcyclist involved in the fatal crash on Friday, August 4th, 2023 on Fort Campbell Boulevard and Quinn Lane has been identified as 26-year-old Michael McMillan.

Mr. McMillan was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell and his military unit and the next of kin notifications have been made.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.