Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Clarksville Police Department reports Pedestrian stuck on 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Ringgold Road has passed away

By News Staff
Clarksville Police working a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian on 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the pedestrian that was involved in the vehicle crash on August 2nd, 2023 has died as a result of his injuries.

44-year-old Harry Roman of Clarksville, was assisting a motorist that had broken down on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Ringgold Road at approximately 10:26pm. Mr. Roman was helping by pushing the vehicle to get it out of the roadway when another motorist rear-ended the disabled vehicle.

Mr. Roman was flown to Nashville by life flight helicopter and was on life support until Monday, August 7th, 2023. Next-of-kin notifications have been made and no other information is available for release, as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.

