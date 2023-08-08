Nashville Sounds hold off Indianapolis Indians for 9-8 Win

Indianapolis, IN – Despite leading by eight runs through five innings, the Nashville Sounds (57-50, 17-16) just managed to hold on for a 9-8 victory over the Indianapolis Indians (50-57, 17-16) at Victory Field on Tuesday night.

The night started off fast and furiously in a city known for auto racing, with the Sounds speeding to a sturdy advantage in a four-run first. Rowdy Tellez singled in his first at-bat on MLB rehab assignment, then scored on a wild pitch. Patrick Dorrian followed with a mammoth three-run homer to dead center field, a 459-foot blast that made it 4-0.

The Sounds added another four-run frame in the third, thanks to six hits in the inning. Jahmai Jones brought the fifth run-in with his single to left that plated Tyler Black. Dorrian’s second hit brought in Abraham Toro, then an Owen Miller double-scored Jones. Catcher Brian Navarreto recorded Nashville’s sixth knock of the inning, sending home Dorrian for what seemed like a safe 8-0 lead through three.

Caleb Boushley (7-5) was nearly perfect through five innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. However, Indianapolis forced Boushley’s exit with three runs and more on-base with one out in the sixth. After seven runs, five hits, and a costly Monte Harrison error, the Tribe was back in it, trailing 8-7 after six innings.

Dorrian launched his second homer and tallied his fifth RBI of the night with a solo blast to right in the eighth. It was his fourth hit of the contest, setting a new single-game career high. Ethan Small quelled the Indianapolis rally with five straight retired in the seventh and eighth innings.

Things got extremely interesting with Thyago Vieira (S, 5) working the ninth as Indianapolis managed to make it a one-run game with the tying run at third and the winning run at first with two outs. However, the Brazilian fireballer struck out Malcom Nunez to secure the win.

Dorrian was the difference at the dish for Nashville. The shortstop finished 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI, and three runs. The four hits and five RBI set career-highs for the New Yorker. It was also his third game with multiple home runs this season. Keston Hiura (2-for-5) and Miller (2-for-4) also added multi-hit efforts as part of Nashville’s 13-hit night.

The Nashville Sounds and Indianapolis Indians continue their six-game series tomorrow night at Victory Field. Left-hander Eric Lauer (1-1, 8.31) is scheduled to make his first start for Nashville since June 11 on Wednesday. He’ll face Indianapolis’ Roansy Contreras (0-0, 0.00), who will make his first start at Triple-A in 2023. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CT in Indiana.

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian had a career night, setting new personal highs in hits and RBI. He finished a hit, home run, and three RBI short of tying the Sounds franchise single-game records. Over his past 14 games (since July 21st), Dorrian is batting .365 (19-for-52) with seven home runs, 19 RBI, 11 runs, a .459 on-base percentage, and 1.344 OPS. Dorrian now leads Nashville with 18 home runs, passing Keston Hiura’s mark of 17 blasts.

Rowdy Tellez finished 1-for-4 with a single and a run in his first game on MLB rehab assignment. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5th with right forearm inflammation and ring finger injury.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.