101st Airborne Division Soldiers conduct OE-254GRC Training during Operation Lethal Eagle III

Fort Campbell, KY – Command Sergeant Major Vitalia, Sanders. The senior enlisted advisor of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion conducts battlefield circulation at the Signal Intelligence Sustainment Company (SISCO) area of operations.

The Soldiers trained OE254|GRC training during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, KY, on August 8th, 2023. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division.

The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.