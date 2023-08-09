Going Global to launch senior accessibility program for eligible Clarksville-Montgomery County residents

Clarksville, TN – Local nonprofit, Going Global, is set to launch its senior accessibility program for eligible seniors who reside within the city limits of Clarksville Tennessee, and Montgomery County. The program will allow seniors to retain their independence and age in place by funding accessibility modifications and repairs. The program will begin receiving applications on August 11th, 2023.

The program is named, “Wilma’s Hope”, in honor of the late Wilma Burcham, a senior homeowner, who unfortunately did not recover from injuries that could have been prevented by a simple accessibility repair.

This Senior Adult Accessibility Program will serve homeowners who are 62 years and older, by performing up to $15,000 of accessibility modifications and repairs, all funded through a forgivable grant.

Based upon the safety and accessibility needs of the homeowner the program will build ramps, install hand rails, widen doorways, etc.

Senior adults are a treasured demographic in our city and Wilma’s Hope will demonstrate their importance and value by making much-needed modifications that many are simply unable to afford.

This is a first qualified- first-served program. Other eligibility criteria apply. Wilma’s Hope is a partnership with the City of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Service (CNCS).

For more information or to begin the application process for the program, visit us online at www.goingglobal.org/wilmashope

About Going Global

Going Global is a thriving outreach that provides local and international medical and dental care, food resources, and empowerment for hundreds of people around the world. What started on a short-term trip to Zimbabwe has turned into a global force for good, led by pastors Anthony and Julia Daley at Mosaic Church in Clarksville, TN.