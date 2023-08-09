71.2 F
Nashville Sounds game against Indianapolis Indians postponed due to weather

Tonight’s game will be made up as part of doubleheader tomorrow at 5:05pm central time

Nashville Sounds Game Postponed. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsIndianapolis, IN – Wednesday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, August 10th, 2023.

Game one of tomorrow’s doubleheader will start at 5:05pm CT. Game Two will follow at least 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings in length.

The Sounds will return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, August 15th for a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

