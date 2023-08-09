Tennessee Gas Prices climb another Eight Cents

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices are continuing to fluctuate, moving eight cents more expensive, on average, since last Monday. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.17 which is five cents more expensive than one month ago but 77 cents less than one year ago.

“Gas prices are still fluctuating across the state, and even though prices moved higher on the week, Tennessee still has the second cheapest state gas price average in the country,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Given the recent uptick in crude oil prices, it will likely take a couple of weeks for pump prices to normalize across the state. Until then, drivers should expect to see additional fluctuations in pump pricing,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

16% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.94 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.52 for regular unleaded

Tennessee remains the 2nd least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Despite another week of lackluster demand for gasoline, pump prices rose three cents since last Monday to $3.59. The primary culprit is a higher oil price, which has recently increased to the mid-$70s per barrel.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.76 to 8.86 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell from 219.5 to 218.4 million bbl. With supplies tight, if demand climbs, pump prices will follow suit.

Today’s national average of $3.59 is two cents more than a month ago but 77 cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 40 cents to settle at $75.35. Oil prices slid last week in response to market concerns that crude demand may soften in the months ahead. Due to extended repair timelines at refineries, lower refinery oil usage rates could influence how much oil prices decline.

Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 700,000 bbl to 457.4 million bbl.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($3.25), Nashville ($3.25), Memphis ($3.22)

metro markets – Cleveland ($3.25), Nashville ($3.25), Memphis ($3.22) Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.05), Johnson City ($3.07), Knoxville ($3.08)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.179 $3.180 $3.095 $3.129 $3.945 Chattanooga $3.170 $3.182 $2.995 $3.070 $3.840 Knoxville $3.086 $3.083 $3.051 $3.106 $4.144 Memphis $3.222 $3.210 $3.169 $3.141 $4.031 Nashville $3.258 $3.267 $3.144 $3.181 $3.886 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

