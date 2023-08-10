APSU Football releases Promotional Schedule, Group Ticket Packages

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment announced the themes, group-ticket packages, and the promotional schedule for the Governors’ 2023 football season at Fortera Stadium, Thursday.

The APSU Govs’ home opener against East Tennessee on September 16th will be Faith and Family Night with all in attendance receiving a red t-shirt. Austin Peay State University’s second home game – against Gardner-Webb on October 14th – will be Community Kicks Cancer and Community Heroes Day with fans receiving a pink t-shirt in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

When the Governors host North Alabama on October 28th, for Homecoming, it will be Greek Day with a Halloween-themed t-shirt for all in attendance. Then the APSU Govs host Utah Tech on November 11th, for Military Appreciation Day on Veterans Day with all fans at Fortera Stadium receiving a beanie.

Finally, Austin Peay State University hosts Central Arkansas on November 18th, on Teacher Appreciation and Youth Sports Day. All in attendance for the home finale will take home a clear bag that can be used when attending Governors men’s and women’s basketball games at F&M Bank Arena this season.

Single-game tickets are now available on Ticketmaster and season tickets are still available by calling the APSU Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). In addition, group-ticket rates are available for groups of 10 or more.

