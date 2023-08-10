74.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, August 10, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 10th-14th, 2023
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 10th-14th, 2023

News Staff
By News Staff
Rain Clouds

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Varied Weather is in the Clarksville Montgomery County forecast this weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight, with a gentle low around 69. The west-northwest wind will transition to calm as the evening progresses.

Anticipate mostly sunny conditions on Friday with a high near 90. However, be aware that heat index values could peak at 99. The calm morning wind will shift to a westward breeze at around 5 mph.

Friday night will be mostly clear, offering a comfortable low near 72. A gentle south wind of around 5 mph is expected.

Prepare for a day with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, particularly after 1:00pm. Despite this, mostly sunny skies will prevail, pushing temperatures to around 92. The south wind will shift to a westerly direction at 5 to 10 mph, contributing to the day’s weather dynamics.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers Saturday night, primarily before 1:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low near 72. A south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph is expected.

Similar to Saturday, there’s a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly after 1:00pm. The sun will shine through, guiding temperatures to about 90. A gentle south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will make its presence felt.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecasted Sunday night after 1:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 73. A south wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep things breezy.

On Monday, be prepared for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, interspersed with mostly sunny spells and a high of 89. The southwest wind will pick up, ranging from 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts of up to 20 mph.

A slight 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is projected before 1:00am Monday night. Expect mostly clear skies, with a low near 65. The west-northwest wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph, ensuring a relatively calm night.

As always, stay updated for any weather shifts that might affect your plans.

Previous article
Tennessee Department of Agriculture strengthens international partnerships to advance Forest Products industry
Next article
Nashville Sounds take Two from Indianapolis Indians
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online