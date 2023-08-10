Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 10th-14th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Varied Weather is in the Clarksville Montgomery County forecast this weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight, with a gentle low around 69. The west-northwest wind will transition to calm as the evening progresses.

Anticipate mostly sunny conditions on Friday with a high near 90. However, be aware that heat index values could peak at 99. The calm morning wind will shift to a westward breeze at around 5 mph.

Friday night will be mostly clear, offering a comfortable low near 72. A gentle south wind of around 5 mph is expected.

Prepare for a day with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, particularly after 1:00pm. Despite this, mostly sunny skies will prevail, pushing temperatures to around 92. The south wind will shift to a westerly direction at 5 to 10 mph, contributing to the day’s weather dynamics.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers Saturday night, primarily before 1:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low near 72. A south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph is expected.

Similar to Saturday, there’s a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly after 1:00pm. The sun will shine through, guiding temperatures to about 90. A gentle south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will make its presence felt.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecasted Sunday night after 1:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 73. A south wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep things breezy.

On Monday, be prepared for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, interspersed with mostly sunny spells and a high of 89. The southwest wind will pick up, ranging from 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts of up to 20 mph.

A slight 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is projected before 1:00am Monday night. Expect mostly clear skies, with a low near 65. The west-northwest wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph, ensuring a relatively calm night.

As always, stay updated for any weather shifts that might affect your plans.