Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to Yapper Hour to showcase new Bark Park Equipment

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department invites you and your four-legged friends to join them for “The Yappy Hour”, an event celebrating the unveiling of the new agility equipment at Heritage Park Bark Park.

This event will take place on August 12th at Heritage Park from 9:00am-10:30am and promises to be a morning filled with fun activities for community dogs and their human companions.

Thanks to a generous grant awarded by the Boyd Foundation, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has been able to enhance the Bark Park at Heritage Park. The new agility equipment is designed to provide endless opportunities for dogs to play, exercise, and enjoy their time in a safe and welcoming environment.

The Yappy Hour will kick off at 9:00am, and attendees can expect an array of delightful activities throughout the day.

Highlights include:

Bobbing for Tennis Balls courtesy of the generous Cobb Family and Balls from Barkley

Pup Painting

Dry Dog Food Drive to support Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Jennifer Letourneau, Director of Clarksville Parks and Recreation, expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil the new agility equipment at Heritage Park Bark Park. The improvements made possible by the Boyd Foundation grant will further enhance the park’s recreational offerings for our furry friends and their owners. We invite everyone to join us for The Yappy Hour and experience the joy of seeing dogs play in this wonderful new space.”

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts compliments the Parks and Recreation Department staff for adding new innovation to the Bark Park.

“My compliments to our outstanding Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department staff for creating a new feature in the Bark Park that heightens the fun for pets and their families,” Mayor Pitts said.

“Responsible pet ownership means giving our pets this kind of love and special attention and really bonding with them. This new addition of agility equipment is great for promoting quality of life for pets and the whole community.”

This event is open to all dog lovers and enthusiasts. Admission to The Yappy Hour is free, and we encourage attendees to bring their canine companions to share in the excitement.

For more information about The Yappy Hour & Heritage Bark Park, please visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.