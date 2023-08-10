Nashville Sounds take Two from Indianapolis Indians

Indianapolis, IN – It took a while to get going, but the Nashville Sounds (59-50, 19-16) exploded late in game one and early in game two to sweep the Indianapolis Indians (50-59, 17-18) in a Thursday night twin bill at Victory Field. The Sounds needed an extra inning to lock down their 8-0 triumph in the first contest, then easily handled the Indians 7-1 in the second.

Runs came at a premium for most of game one. Though the Sounds put runners on in each of the first seven innings, just one ended up in scoring position.

Meanwhile, Nashville’s arms spoiled quite a few Indianapolis scoring opportunities. Starter Eric Lauer stranded a pair in both the first and third innings, and reliever Clayton Andrews worked around a leadoff triple in the fifth, striking out the next three to maintain the scoreless tie.

The dam finally exploded in extra innings as Nashville exploited a brutal eighth frame from the Indians. Extra-innings runner Jahmai Jones scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Yohan Ramirez (L, 1-1). After four consecutive walks and a hit by pitch, Payton Henry delivered the first hit of the inning – a two-run single pushing the lead to 5-0. Another bases-loaded walk by Cam Devanney and a two-run single from Noah Campbell capped off the scoring.

Game two picked up where the first left off. Josh VanMeter and Brian Navarreto each drew bases-loaded walks before Indians starter Jared Jones (L, 2-2) balked in Owen Miller. Devanney plated another pair with a double down the left field line, allowing Nashville starter Evan McKendry (W, 9-4) to take the hill for the first time with a 5-0 cushion. Miller launched his first home run with the Sounds in the third, then Milwaukee’s No. 5 prospect Tyler Black picked up his first Triple-A RBI in the fourth.

McKendry kept the Indians scoreless through the first four innings, with Indianapolis pushing across their only run of the night in the fifth. He struck out five over 6.0 innings in his first win with Nashville.

Miller picked up three hits (3-for-7) between the contests, scoring three times and driving in a pair. Devanney knocked three RBI, while Henry and Campbell each plated two RBI.

The two clubs plan to play only one tomorrow. It will be a battle of southpaws as Nashville’s Robert Gasser (6-1, 3.91) and Indy’s Cal Alldred (7-4, 4.81) take the hill. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT at Victory Field.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville’s eight-run eighth inning in game one sets a new team record for most runs scored in a single extra inning since 2005. Previously, the Sounds had six-run extra innings twice since then, most recently in the 10 th inning of an 8-4 win in Memphis on June 15th, 2022.

inning of an 8-4 win in Memphis on June 15th, 2022. Rowdy Tellez played in both ends of the twin bill, going 1-for-6 with two walks and a run scored. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5th with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a hit and walk in game one and a walk and hit by a pitch in game two. Over the span, Hiura is batting .308 (12-for-39) with two doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI, and a .386 on-base percentage.

The Sounds are now 2-0-4 in doubleheaders this season. They took both games of their Opening Day twin bill vs. Louisville and split the next four (4/6 at MEM, 5/7 at STP, 6/7 at JAX, 6/22 vs. NOR) before tonight’s sweep.

