Fort Campbell, KY – Col. Amy Downing and Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Hynes, the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade command team, participate in a sling load operation hosted by 372nd Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, during Operation Lethal Eagle III on August 7th, 2023, at Fort Campbell, KY.

The operations demonstrate the Brigade’s ability to move equipment over long distances to assist with large-scale combat operations.