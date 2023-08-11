APSU Women’s Golf releases 2023-24 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s golf coach Jessica Combs unveiled a challenging 11-tournament schedule, highlighted by the 23rd playing of the APSU Intercollegiate, for the Governors’ 2023-24 season, Thursday.

Combs’ fifth season leading her alma mater begins at Missouri State’s Payne Stewart Memorial, September 11th-12th, at Twin Oaks Country Club Springfield, Missouri. The Governors opened the 2021-22 season with a 10th-place finish at the Payne Stewart Memorial with Taylor Dedmen leading the way with a 14th-place finish and Erica Scutt finishing tied for 15th in her first collegiate tournament.

The APSU Govs then travel to Alabama-Birmingham’s Hoover Invite, September 18th-19th, at Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.

Austin Peay State University returns home to host the APSU Intercollegiate, September 25th-26th, at the Clarksville Country Club. The Governors finished second at their tournament last season and have not won it since 2015 when Combs – then Jessica Cathey – won the individual title and led her team to a six-shot victory over Lipscomb.

Southern Illinois’ Saluki Invitational, October 2nd-3rd, is next and takes the APSU Govs to Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Austin Peay State University last played at SIU’s event in March 2018 and finished in fourth place with the tournament then being played at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale, Illinois.

For the third-straight season, Austin Peay State University’s penultimate event of the fall is Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 16th-17th, at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The Governors have finished fifth and seventh at the Lady Red Wolves Classic the past two seasons with Scutt placing sixth in 2021 and tied for 11th in 2022.

Finally, the Governors close the fall slate when they take on Murray State in the Battle of the Border, October 30th-31st, at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The Ryder Cup-esque, match-play event will feature three rounds with 36 holes on Monday and 18 on Tuesday. The two Monday rounds will be a best ball or partner format before the Govs and Racers square off with singles match play in the final round, Tuesday.

For the second-straight year, APSU opens the spring slate at Samford’s Huntsville.org Intercollegiate, March 4th-6th, at the Robert Trent Jones (RTJ) Golf Trail at Hampton Cove Highlands Course in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. The Govs finished third at the Bulldogs’ event last spring despite finishing the first round in ninth place. Scutt led the Governors, finishing tied for fourth place at last year’s Huntsville.org Intercollegiate.

The Governors head south for the UAB’s Bama Beach Bash, March 17th-19th, at Gulf Shores Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Austin Peay played in the Blazer’s fall iteration of the tournament in November 2015, finishing in ninth place led by an 18th-place finish from Taylor Goodley. Combs also finished tied for 24th for the Govs in the 36-hole event.

Austin Peay State University stays on the gulf coast when it plays in Lipscomb’s Lady Bisons Classic, March 22nd-24th, at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City, Florida.

In its final regular season event, Austin Peay State University returns to Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, for the Golfweek Program Challenge, April 1st-3rd. The APSU Govs finished fourth at the Golfweek Fall Challenge at Caledonia last season but saw Scutt win the event with the top-two 18-hole scores and the best 54-hole score in program history. Dedmen also fired the third-best 18-hole score in APSU history while Kaley Campbell carded the third-best 54-hole score in program history the course last year.

For the second-straight year, the ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship, April 14-16, is held at the RTJ Golf Trail at Hampton Cove Highlands Course in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. The Governors finished 10th in last year’s ASUN Tournament, led by a 23rd-place finish from Kady Foshaug, but will be playing the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove for the fourth time in two years at this year’s conference championship.

For news and updates throughout the 2023-24 golf campaign, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.