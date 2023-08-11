72.9 F
Clarksville
Sunday, August 13, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department seeks to identify Vehicle Burglary Suspects
News

Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Vehicle Burglary Suspects

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) continues to investigate several vehicle burglaries that occurred on the night of June 22nd and again on June 26th. 

It is unknown if these incidents are connected, but detectives obtained additional video footage of two individuals seen in the area of Riverwood Place attempting to get into vehicles. 

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

[470cneter]

The Clarksville Police Department emphasizes the importance of “Park Smart”.  Being a victim of vehicle burglary is avoidable and preventable in most cases.

Park Smart

  1. Lock your vehicle.

  2. Secure your valuables (including firearms).

  3. Take your keys/key fob with you.

  4. Don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
APSU Women’s Golf releases 2023-24 Schedule
Next article
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Aubrey Allen
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online