Nashville Sounds drop Indianapolis Indians, 7-5

Indianapolis, IN – It was Robert Gasser’s turn to deliver a win and the southpaw starter did not disappoint as the Nashville Sounds (60-50, 20-16) took their fourth-straight win with a 7-5 victory over the Indianapolis Indians (50-60, 17-19) on Friday night at Victory Field. The triumph seals a road series win for the Sounds.

Nashville jumped into an early lead just a few batters in. Jahmai Jones led the game off with a walk, then scored on Tyler Black’s first triple in Triple-A (and 9th on the season). Keston Hiura followed with an RBI single that scored Black and made it 2-0 Sounds in the first.

Hiura and Owen Miller added a couple more scores in the third, with the former adding an RBI double for his second run-scoring hit of the night. Miller tacked on with a single, plating Hiura to make it 4-1. Noah Campbell came through with a couple of key insurance runs, singling home a couple more in the sixth to make it a 6-3 game.

Gasser (7-1) had a strong start after getting the early run support. Though he did yield a run in the second and a two-run homer in the fourth, the prospect held Indianapolis to three hits with nine strikeouts. He exited in control with a 6-3 lead after six.

The Indians would hit another home run in the seventh, but Jones answered with a blast of his own in the ninth. His solo shot the opposite way went out of the deepest part of the ballpark for his second home run as a Sound. Leading 7-4 through eight and a half, Ethan Small (S, 2) entered to relieve J.B. Bukauskas and got the final out in the win.

Several relievers saw action for the first time in several days and managed to bend but not break. Darrell Thompson gave up a home run but held Indianapolis to a run in the seventh, before Bukauskas worked 1.2 innings of one-run baseball across the eighth and ninth innings.

First baseman Hiura played the hero role with a multi-hit, multi-RBI performance. Campbell’s lone hit came in a big spot, as the outfielder also had a multi-RBI night. The Sounds tied the Indians in the hit column with six but took advantage of five walks issued by Indianapolis pitchers.

Janson Junk (6-6, 4.48) gets the start for tomorrow night’s game for the Nashville Sounds. Right-hander Luis Ortiz (3-4, 4.40) is scheduled to start for the Indianapolis Indians. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CT at Victory Field.

Post-Game Notes

Robert Gasser tossed his team-leading seventh quality start of the season for his seventh win. The left-hander has struck out eight or more (9 tonight) in four of his last seven starts. His 133 strikeouts paces the Triple-A level.

Rowdy Tellez had a scheduled night off on rehab assignment. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a couple of RBI hits. Over the span, Hiura is batting .326 (14-for-43) with three doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI, five runs and a .396 on-base percentage.

The Sounds have clinched a series win after taking four of the first six in Indianapolis. It is their first series win since taking three out of five games vs. Columbus from July 4-9. The four-game winning streak is the team’s longest since winning five-in-a-row from June 25th-July 1st (June 25th vs. Norfolk, June 28th-July 1st at Memphis).

