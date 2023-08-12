Sensio Recalls Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric, Stovetop Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that this recall involves Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, Cooks electric pressure cookers, and Bella stovetop pressure cookers.
The stainless-steel electric pressure cookers are six-, eight-, and 10-quart capacity. The stovetop pressure cookers are five-, eight-, and 12-quart capacity.
The item or model number of the recalled pressure cookers is printed on the permanent on-product label or imprinted stamp on the bottom of the cookers.
Recall Information
Name of Product: Electric and stovetop pressure cookers
Hazard: The pressure cooker’s lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
Remedy: Refund
Recall Date: August 10th, 2023
Units: About 860,000
The item or model numbers of the recalled pressure cookers are:
|Brand
|Electric Pressure Cooker Item No.
|Size
|Stovetop Pressure Cooker Model No.
|Size
|Bella
|14467
|6-Qt
|JY-PC20US-5P
|5-Qt
|14570
|6-Qt
|JYPC24US-8P
|8-Qt
|14595
|8-Qt
|JY-PC26US-11P
|12-Qt
|14682
|8-Qt
|14710
|6-Qt
|14718
|8-Qt
|14719
|6-Qt
|14780
|10-Qt
|Bella Pro Series
|90072
|6-Qt
|90073
|8-Qt
|Crux
|14721
|8-Qt
|Cooks
|22276
|6-Qt