Sensio Recalls Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric, Stovetop Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that this recall involves Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, Cooks electric pressure cookers, and Bella stovetop pressure cookers.

The stainless-steel electric pressure cookers are six-, eight-, and 10-quart capacity. The stovetop pressure cookers are five-, eight-, and 12-quart capacity.

The item or model number of the recalled pressure cookers is printed on the permanent on-product label or imprinted stamp on the bottom of the cookers.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Electric and stovetop pressure cookers

Hazard: The pressure cooker’s lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Recall Date: August 10th, 2023

Units: About 860,000

The item or model numbers of the recalled pressure cookers are: Brand Electric Pressure Cooker Item No. Size Stovetop Pressure Cooker Model No. Size Bella 14467 6-Qt JY-PC20US-5P 5-Qt 14570 6-Qt JYPC24US-8P 8-Qt 14595 8-Qt JY-PC26US-11P 12-Qt 14682 8-Qt 14710 6-Qt 14718 8-Qt 14719 6-Qt 14780 10-Qt Bella Pro Series 90072 6-Qt 90073 8-Qt Crux 14721 8-Qt Cooks 22276 6-Qt