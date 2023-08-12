72.9 F
Sensio Recalls Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric, Stovetop Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

Recalled Bella 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 14467
Recalled Bella 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 14467

U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that this recall involves Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, Cooks electric pressure cookers, and Bella stovetop pressure cookers.

The stainless-steel electric pressure cookers are six-, eight-, and 10-quart capacity. The stovetop pressure cookers are five-, eight-, and 12-quart capacity.  

The item or model number of the recalled pressure cookers is printed on the permanent on-product label or imprinted stamp on the bottom of the cookers.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Electric and stovetop pressure cookers

Hazard: The pressure cooker’s lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Recall Date: August 10th, 2023

Units: About 860,000

The item or model numbers of the recalled pressure cookers are: 

Brand Electric Pressure Cooker Item No. Size Stovetop Pressure Cooker Model No. Size
Bella 14467 6-Qt JY-PC20US-5P  5-Qt
  14570 6-Qt JYPC24US-8P 8-Qt
  14595 8-Qt JY-PC26US-11P 12-Qt
  14682 8-Qt    
  14710 6-Qt    
  14718 8-Qt    
  14719 6-Qt    
  14780 10-Qt    
Bella Pro Series 90072      6-Qt    
  90073 8-Qt    
Crux 14721 8-Qt    
Cooks 22276 6-Qt    

 

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Sensio for a refund.
 
Incidents/Injuries: Sensio has received 63 reports of incidents, including 61 burn injuries, some of which involved second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands.
 
Sold At: JCPenney, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, and Target stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2015 through September 2020 for between $30.00 and $70.00 for the electric pressure cookers and for between $8.00 and $18.00 for the stovetop pressure cookers.
 
Importer(s): Sensio Inc., of New York
 
Manufactured In: China
 
Recall number: 23-256
