APSU Soccer hits the road for exhibition game against Little Rock

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team and second-year head coach Kim McGowan kick off the 2023 campaign with a Saturday 12:00pm exhibition match against Little Rock at the Coleman Sports Complex in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Governors take the pitch for their lone exhibition match ahead of the 22nd season in program history against the Trojans, who they defeated 2-0 in their first of two 2022 preseason contests.

Austin Peay State University’s roster features 19 returning players including junior Alec Baumgardt, who has led the team in goals and points each season of her collegiate career. The roster also has 11 newcomers consisting of nine freshmen and two transfers.

APSU went 3-9-6 during its inaugural ASUN season, but saw improvement across the board, as its 232 shots were tied for the 11th-most in program history and the most by the program since firing 234 attempts in 2016.

After Chloé Dion graduated in May, the APSU Govs’ net will be protected by a new face in 2023. Whether it be junior Katie Bahn – who has logged 18 minutes between the pipes in her career – or the freshman Lauryn Berry – who looks to become the first full-time freshman keeper since Sarah Broadbent in the Govs’ first season in 2002 – APSU looks to continue its strong defensive presence which saw them pick up six shutouts a season ago.

Lindsey McMahon highlights APSU’s defensive unit. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native started all 18 matches and logged a team-best 1,606 minutes on the pitch as a sophomore, while extending her starting stream to 35 matches in as many appearances.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: Kelly Farrell, 5-7-5 at ULR and all-time (Second Season)

2023 Record: 0-0 (0-0 OVC)

2022 Record: 5-7-5 (2-3-3 OVC)

2022 Season Result: After entering the 2022 OVC Women’s Soccer Tournament as a No.6 seed during their first year in the league – after moving from the Sun Belt Conference following the 2021-22 academic year – the Trojans dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 3 UT Martin in the first round of the tournament.

All-Time Series: 3-1, 1-1 in Little Rock… 2-0 in exhibitions all-time.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University opened its 2022 preseason with a 2-0 victory against the Trojans, on August 7th, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field following a pair of first-half scores. Clara Heistermann netted the APSU Govs’ first goal in the 25th minute, before Olivia Prock extended the lead with a 33rd-minute goal. APSU outshot ULR 15-7, including 6-2 in attempts on net, and were led by Heistermann and Haley Patterson’s trio of shots. Both Chloé Dion and Katie Bahn made one save in the outing while splitting time between the pipes.

Notable: Little Rock returns two of three student-athletes that earned postseason recognition by the OVC in 2022.

A First Team All-OVC and All-OVC Newcomer selection during her freshman campaign, midfielder Amaya Arias started 16 matches for the Trojan last season, while netting four goals, including two game-winning shots.

A Second Team All-OVC and All-OVC Newcomer recipient as a redshirt freshman, Bronte Peel played in all 17 matches for ULR a season ago from the forward position. She co-led the Trojans in goals with four, while also tallying a pair of assists.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University returns 19 student-athletes from a season ago, including junior midfielder Alec Baumgardt, who led the team in goals (four), shots on goal (15) and shots (31). The Federal Way, Washington native has led the team in goals and points each season of her collegiate career.

Another notable returner for the APSU Govs this season is junior Lindsey McMahon, who helped lead an APSU defensive unit that posted six shutouts in 2022, which was tied for the fourth-most in a single season in program history. McMahon was one of seven Govs to start all 18 matches last season and logged a team-best 1,606 minutes while playing all 90 minutes 17 times, including in all 10 ASUN contests.

Austin Peay State University’s 11 newcomers are comprised of nine freshmen and a pair of transfers.

McGowan’s two transfers are Hannah Zahn (UT Martin) and Mackenzie James (Western Michigan). Zahn played in 34 matches for the Skyhawks and won the 2021 OVC Regular-Season Championship during her freshman season, while James played in 13 matches for the Broncos during her freshman season in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

McGowan’s nine freshmen are the most in her two-year career as head coach of the Govs, surpassing her seven freshman signings in 2021.

While the APSU Govs’ roster features 19 returners and 11 newcomers, the coaching staff remains the same, as McGowan and assistant coaches Taylor Borman and Emma Kershner return for their second year patrolling the sideline. However, McGowan did add Cera Prather, a graduate assistant and former goalkeeper at Murray State, to the staff.

Austin Peay State University officially kicks off the 22nd season in program history next week when the Govs host UT Martin on August 17th at 6:00pm at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The APSU Govs face four opponents in 2023 that they faced in its inaugural season in UT Martin, Chattanooga, Morehead State, and Lipscomb.

There has been a position battle for the starting goalkeeper position throughout summer practices. Whether the nod goes to junior Katie Bahn or incoming freshman Lauryn Berry, the APSU Govs will have a new keeper between the piped in 2023 following Dion’s graduation in May. Bahn has logged 18 minutes in her career, while Berry looks to become the second freshman keeper to man the starting role since Sarah Broadbent did such in the Govs’ inaugurals season in 2002.

Austin Peay State University’s 19-match season consists of 11 road matches – tied for the most in program history. The APSU Govs 11 road matches feature two contests in North Dakota, where they play North Dakota (August 25th) and North Dakota State (August 27th) for their first and second road matches of the season, respectively.

Austin Peay State University is 41-50-13 all-time against its 2023 schedule with its most against a single opponent being its 10 against Chattanooga.



The APSU Govs look to punch their first ticket to the ASUN Championship in 2023.



A trip to the tournament also would be the APSU Govs’ first postseason appearance since the 2019 OVC Tournament.

