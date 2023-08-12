Clarksville VA PACT Act Summer Fest receives huge turnout, helps Veterans with Benefits

Clarksville, TN – In commemoration of the one-year mark since the historic passage of the PACT (Protecting America’s Veterans and Toxic Exposure) Act, the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System orchestrated a remarkable PACT Act Summer Fest on August 10th, 2023.

Held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, the event spanned from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, bringing together the local veteran community and their families for an afternoon of camaraderie, assistance, and celebration.

“I came up before we opened the doors at two, there were people lined up. That’s always a good sign that our communication got out to the right audiences. The Veterans Coalition here in Clarksville, Montgomery County has done an excellent job of getting the word out. It’s word of mouth,” TVHS Executive Director Dan Dücker said.

“So we did an event about 68 weeks ago and we said we’ve got to come back. So we did about 400 veterans and families. We said we got to come back and you can see already it’s a pretty good buzz and we offset our time. We’re going to stay a little later so we can catch those folks who might be working and otherwise not being able to come during the day,” state Dücker.

The PACT Act Summer Fest showcased an array of activities and services aimed at enhancing veterans’ well-being and accessibility to vital VA resources.

The event gave veterans the opportunity to enroll in VA health care services on-site, streamlining their access to medical care and support. Another critical offering was a swift and efficient toxic exposure screening, completed in just five minutes. This step holds immense significance for veterans potentially affected by hazardous exposures, such as burn pits or Agent Orange.

The fest also facilitated veterans filing claims with the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) to ensure they receive their deserved benefits.

“We have a huge collaboration between the VA Tennessee Valley Health Care System,” stated an enthusiastic Hannah McDuffy, Public Affairs Officer for VA Tennessee Valley Health Care System. “We’re putting on a huge Pact Act event. Basically, what we’re trying to do is we’re getting veterans enrolled in health care, and getting veterans to complete their toxic exposure screening.”

This streamlined process has the additional advantage of expediting disability claims, even retroactively dating them to August 10th, 2022, the day the PACT Act was signed into law.

“I’ll tell you this, we are seeing a huge turnout today and we actually had folks that showed up almost like three hours earlier than what we were anticipating. This is a fantastic turnout and we’re just really excited to have this big of a turnout and get so many veterans connected to their health care,” McDuffy said.

“I think this event is important because the deadline is looming for those veterans who qualify for the PACT Act and to get registered, to get the benefits they deserve. We’re just happy to play host and provide a venue for such an important event,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts stated.

The PACT Act, or the Protecting America’s Veterans and Toxic Exposure Act, was passed by Congress in August the previous year. It was designed to facilitate deeper interaction and dialogue between veterans and VA services regarding burn pit activities, military service locations, and potential toxin exposures. The event featured both the VA benefits side, offering insights into veterans’ enrollment status and how they can be helped, and the VA health services side, which conducted toxin screenings for veterans’ exposure history.

“You have the best of the United States government along with the state coming together here today for one purpose, to support our veterans. That’s the commonality that we share together. So we’re coming out to support it too in order to help veterans with all of the array of benefits that they have. We’re talking about whether it’s health benefits, whether, whether it’s their compensation benefits or any other benefits, including those that flow through the state,” stated Charles L. Moore, executive director of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

A multitude of local partners joined the PACT Act Summer Fest. Among these were the Montgomery County Veteran Coalition and the Blanchfield Army Hospital, further enriching the event’s supportive and collaborative atmosphere.

“We are happy to support and help veterans get everything that they are entitled to, especially in relation to the Pact Act. Just a reminder that the deadline was extended to Monday, August 14th to get retroactive benefits back to the date. The law was signed on August 10th, 2022,” Dene Davis said, Veteran Service Center manager at the Nashville VA Regional Office.

The festivities kicked up a notch at 4:00pm, with keynote speakers including TVHS Executive Director Dan Dücker, VBA Regional Director Charles L. Moore, and leaders from Blanchfield Army Hospital. They addressed the profound impact of the PACT Act and the crucial role community partnerships play in effectively serving Clarksville’s growing veteran population.



Veterans eager to enroll in VA services or file claims were encouraged to bring their DD214 documentation and any paperwork necessary for VBA claims, ensuring a seamless process.



Amidst the lively interactions and informative sessions, local food truck vendors provided delectable treats for attendees to savor. The event had live music resonating outside the venue.

The PACT Act Summer Fest stood as both a meaningful tribute to veterans’ service and a practical avenue to facilitate their access to essential services.

Photo Gallery