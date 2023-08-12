Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Western Montgomery County and Stewart County.

At 10:12am CT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dover TN, Big Rock TN, Cumberland City TN, Indian Mound TN, Land Between The Lakes, Woodlawn TN, and Palmyra TN.

Turn around, and don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.