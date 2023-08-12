Nashville Sounds rally but come up short against Indianapolis Indians, 3-2

Indianapolis, IN – Held quiet for most of the evening, the Nashville Sounds (60-51, 20-17) came one key hit short of victory, instead falling to the Indianapolis Indians (51-60, 18-19) 3-2 on Saturday night at Victory Field. The loss ended Nashville’s four-game winning streak.

After a quiet and very quick first inning, Indianapolis jumped ahead 2-0 in the second when Domingo Leyba knocked his second homer in as many nights. It was the first time the Sounds had trailed all series. The Indians’ two-out rally in the third yielded another run, leaving Nashville in a 3-0 hole heading to the game’s middle stages.

11 consecutive Sounds were retired to start the ballgame, but Patrick Dorrian broke that streak in a big way in the fourth inning, demolishing a baseball 443 feet and putting the Sounds on the board with his 19th home run of the season. On the hill, Janson Junk (L, 6-7) settled in for the middle innings, tossing his sixth quality start of the season and the club’s third in a row.

Nashville’s offense was silenced for most of the contest, picking up just one hit in the four innings following Dorrian’s homer. But they started fighting back with their backs against the wall in the ninth as Tyler Black and Dorrian teamed up for back-to-back singles. Cam Devanney lashed a double down the first base line to score Black, but an unlucky bounce down off the side wall in right kept the tying run in Josh VanMeter held at third base, where he was stranded to end the game.

Devanney finished the night with two doubles, his fourth such performance this season. Dorrian (2-for-4) homered, while Jahmai Jones contributed a double of his own.

The Nashville Sounds look to end the set on a high note tomorrow with Caleb Boushley (7-5, 4.70) on the mound for the series finale. Indy’s starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:35pm CT at Victory Field.

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian blasted his sixth home run in seven games and his 10 th since returning from the All-Star break on July 14th. That is tied for the second-most in the International League over the span, trailing only Memphis’ Luken Baker. Over that same period, he ranks among the league’s top five in RBI (4 th , 26), slugging percentage (4 th , .753) and total bases (T-4 th , 61).

since returning from the All-Star break on July 14th. That is tied for the second-most in the International League over the span, trailing only Memphis’ Luken Baker. Over that same period, he ranks among the league’s top five in RBI (4 , 26), slugging percentage (4 , .753) and total bases (T-4 , 61). Dating back to August 4th, five of Cam Devanney’s last six hits have gone for extra bases (3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR). Though just 3-for-13 (.231) this series, each of those hits have been doubles.

Rehabbing Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez went 0-for-4 from the leadoff spot tonight. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5th with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.

