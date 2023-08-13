74.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, August 13, 2023
HomeNews101st Airborne Division "Iron Rakkasans" conduct Live Fire Training during Operation Lethal...
News

101st Airborne Division “Iron Rakkasans” conduct Live Fire Training during Operation Lethal Eagle III

News Staff
By News Staff

RakkasanFort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Battalion (Iron Rakkasans), 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted platoon live fire training as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III (OLE 3) at Fort Campbell, KY, August 7th-9th, 2023.

Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air-assault division.

The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

Previous article
Nashville Sounds held scoreless in 4-0 loss against Indianapolis Indians
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online