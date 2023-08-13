101st Airborne Division “Iron Rakkasans” conduct Live Fire Training during Operation Lethal Eagle III

Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Battalion (Iron Rakkasans), 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted platoon live fire training as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III (OLE 3) at Fort Campbell, KY, August 7th-9th, 2023.

Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air-assault division.

The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.