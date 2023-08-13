Austin Peay State University Volleyball to hold exhibition game against Murray State at the Dunn Center, August 19th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball announced an exhibition game against Murray State on August 19th at 1:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center. The long-time rivals will take to the court for a five-set game that is open to the public.

The APSU Govs return 12 players from 2022, including right-side hitter Mikayla Powell and setter Kelsey Mead. Powell led the team last season with 315 kills. The Overland Park, Kansas native holds the Govs all-time career attack percentage record of .313.

Mead is a four-year starter for the APSU Govs and led the team with 649 assists in assists last year. A Tallahassee, Florida native, she has led the team in assists each of the last three seasons. She is eighth all-time in assists and 26th all-time in service aces.

The roster features three newcomers in freshmen Maggie Duyos, Kalliann Cook, and Anna Rita.

Austin Peay State University volleyball officially kicks off its season at the Blazer Invitational, August 25th-26th, in Birmingham, Alabama where they face Buffalo, Florida A&M, and Alabama-Birmingham.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the offseason and ahead of the Governors’ 2023 season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on Twitter (@GovsVB), Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for news and updates.