Sunday, August 13, 2023
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until later tonight

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from now until 8:00pm CT Sunday night.

Counties Affected

Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Coffee County, Davidson County, Decatur County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Franklin County, Giles County, Grundy County, Hardin County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Lincoln County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Mcnairy County, Montgomery County, Moore County, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Warren County, Wayne County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

