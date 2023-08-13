Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 13th – 17th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Varied skies and chances of showers mark the upcoming week’s weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Tonight, there will be mostly cloudy skies as the atmosphere hints at potential showers and thunderstorms. The temperature, holding steady in the mid-70s, will provide a relatively warm backdrop. Gentle south winds of 5 to 10 mph will make their presence known. Rain odds stand at 50 percent, so keep your umbrella handy if stepping out.

The week opens on Monday with a cloudy morning that is poised to transform into a mostly sunny day. However, don’t be surprised if the thunder grumbles and showers arrive, particularly during the morning hours. Humidity persists as the thermometer climbs around 90 degrees. Expect a slight shift in the wind as southwest breezes of 10 to 15 mph sweep in. Rain chances are at 70 percent.

The Monday night sky will be partially cloudy as evening brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then clears towards midnight. The mercury descends to the lower 60s, offering a cooler respite. West winds of 5 to 10 mph will usher in this change. Rain odds hover around 40 percent.

A sunnier scenario takes center stage Tuesday as the day unfolds. Highs will reach the mid-70s, accompanied by a light northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. Bask in comfortable conditions and mostly clear skies.

A continuation of clearer skies prevails Tuesday night, as temperatures descend to the upper 50s. Northwest winds, gentle yet consistent at 5 to 10 mph, accentuate the serene night.

The sun reclaims its dominance Wednesday, creating a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday night brings mostly clear with lows settling around 60 degrees.

Prepare for a sunny day Thursday. Highs ascend to the mid-80s, providing a taste of warmer weather.

Thursday Night will see mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-60s.

As you plan your week, anticipate a blend of cloud cover, intermittent showers, and a mix of sunshine. Stay tuned for updates, and remember to keep an eye on the skies.