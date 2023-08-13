Nashville Sounds held scoreless in 4-0 loss against Indianapolis Indians

Indianapolis, IN – The Nashville Sounds (60-52, 20-18) couldn’t get going offensively, picking up just one hit in a 4-0 loss to the Indianapolis Indians (52-60, 19-19) on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. It is the team’s fourth shutout loss of the campaign.

From the early stages of the game, it was clear a pitching duel was in store for the crowd at Victory Field. Nashville starter Caleb Boushley (L, 7-6) and Indy’s Beau Sulser (W, 1-1) traded zeros for the first three innings, each allowing just one baserunner.

But Boushley blinked first, getting into some trouble in the fourth and surrendering a long three-run blast to Canaan Smith-Njigba, his only major blemish of the contest.

Nashville’s offense couldn’t quite get into gear. After squandering a two-on, one-out opportunity in the top of the fourth, the Sounds were silenced for the next four innings. Once Boushley departed the game, relievers Clayton Andrews and Jason Alexander kept the Indians scoreless for the next four frames, with the latter picking up three straight outs with runners on second and third in the sixth inning. Indianapolis eventually added another run in the eighth inning with a solo blast by Malcom Nuñez.

Though Cam Devanney led off the ninth with a full-count walk, he was left at first base as the next three hitters went down in order. Nashville’s only knock of the day was Keston Hiura’s infield single with one out in the fourth. Devanney, Black and Skye Bolt all reached via walk.

After tomorrow’s off day, the Nashville Sounds return to Nashville on Tuesday to kick off a six-game set against the scuffling Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Starters for the series opener are yet to be determined. The first pitch for Tuesday’s contest is scheduled for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura’s single extended his on-base streak to 12 games. During the span, Hiura’s hitting .319 (15-for-47) with three doubles, two homers, 14 RBI and a .896 OPS.

With two strikeouts today, Caleb Boushley is just one shy of 500 punchouts in his professional baseball career. The reliable right-hander has appeared in 147 games over parts of six pro seasons. Boushley has fanned 177 hitters over his last two campaigns with Nashville.

It was Nashville’s second game this season with just one hit, the first coming on May 17th at Durham. Since 2014, these two contests have been the only games where Nashville’s lone hit was a single.

Rehabbing Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez went 0-for-4 from the leadoff spot tonight, working a 10-pitch at-bat to lead off the game. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5th with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.

