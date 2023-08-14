APSU Men’s Golf announces 2023-24 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Highlighted by the return of the APSU Intercollegiate and a trip to Arizona, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Robbie Wilson announced the Governors’ 2023-24 schedule, Monday.

Wilson’s tenth season at the helm of the Governors men’s golf program begins at Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout, August 31st- September 1st, at the University Club at Arlington in Richmond, Kentucky.

The Governors then travel to the Allstate Streamsong Invitational, September 11th-13th, at the Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Florida. The event, hosted by Lipscomb, will be contested on the Streamsong Black course.

For the third-straight season, Austin Peay State University travels to UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, September 18th-19th, at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee. The APSU Govs finished 12th at last year’s Grover Page Classic with Jakob Falk Schollert shooting a two-under 214 to lead APSU with a 13th-place finish.

For the first time since 2019, the Govs host the APSU Intercollegiate, on October 2nd, at Clarksville Country Club in Clarksville, Tennessee. Austin Peay State University was the runner-up at the last APSU Intercollegiate, finishing three strokes behind UT Martin at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson with Michael Busse finishing second after shooting an eight-under 208.

The 21st playing of the APSU Intercollegiate returns to Clarksville for the first time since the 2003 tournament at Clarksville Country Club. The APSU Govs’ home tournament has been played at CCC four times and APSU has won the event in three of those years.

To close out the fall, the Governors return to the Xavier Invitational, October 18th-19th, at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. Austin Peay State University finished tied for fifth in the 2021 Xavier Invitational with Adam Van Raden firing a three-under 68 in the final round to finish tied for second and lead the team with a score of 214.

Austin Peay State University opens its spring slate when it squares off with Murray State in the Battle of the Border, on February 10th, at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The match-play event will be played at Hopkinsville Country Club for the third-straight season, the Racers have won by a narrow 5-4 result in each of the last two matches.

In the APSU Govs first tournament of the spring, they tee it up at Eastern Kentucky’s World Golf Village Collegiate, February 19th-20th, on the King & Bear course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida. The King & Bear is the only golf course in the world that was co-designed by “The King” Arnold Palmer and “The Golden Bear” Jack Nicklaus.

Next, the Governors head west to the GCU Invitational, March 12th-13th, at the Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The trip to Grand Canyon’s tournament is the Govs’ first journey to The Grand Canyon State since the 2013 NCAA Regionals when Dustin Korte qualified for the NCAA Championships at Karsten Golf Course in Tempe, Arizona.

Missouri State’s Twin Oaks Intercollegiate, March 18th-19th, at Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield, Missouri is next for the Governors. They then return to the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, April 1st-3rd, at the True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Austin Peay finished sixth at last year’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, led by Reece Britt’s ninth-place finish.

The Governors close out the regular season at Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate, April 8th-9th, on The President’s Reserve at the Hermitage Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee. Austin Peay finished 11th at last year’s Big Blue Intercollegiate with Logan Spurrier carding an even-par 213 to lead the team with a 16th-place finish.

Austin Peay State University then makes its second appearance at the ASUN Conference Men’s Golf Championships, April 22nd-24th, at a course that has yet to be determined. The Govs finished 11th in their ASUN Championship debut last season, led by a 14th-place finish from Spurrier on the Crossing Course at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama.

For news and updates throughout the 2023-24 golf campaign, follow Austin Peay State University men’s golf (@GovsMGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.