Blood Assurance reports low Blood Supply due to Recent Traumas

Nashville, TN – In light of several recent traumas, Blood Assurance is calling on the public to roll up a sleeve and be someone’s hero.

Over the last week, the community blood supply has significantly diminished. Multiple emergency room patients at area hospitals have required a considerable number of units in order to survive. As of Monday, the blood bank had about a one-day’s supply of O-positive blood on its shelves.

“While we welcome everyone to donate at this time, we are in critical need of those with O-positive blood,” said Dr. Liz Culler, Blood Assurance’s chief medical officer. “38% of the population is O-positive, making it the most common blood type. We know plenty of those folks are out there and we need them now.”

To encourage donations, all type-O donors who give double red cells through the end of the month will receive a $50.00 digital gift card. Additionally, any type-O donor who has given blood since May 1st will get the same gift card if they come back and donate now. All blood donors will also receive two complimentary tickets to September’s Nashville Home Show at Music City Center.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800.962.0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council, and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.