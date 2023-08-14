Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 14th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 14th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Max T is an adult, large male Australian Shepherd/ Great Pyrenees mix. He has been vetted, shots updated and neutered so he can go home the same day. Max would do great on a ranch or farm as this breed mix is great for working and protecting livestock. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Tom is a small, male Domestic Shorthair cat. He is fully vetted and litter trained. He is neutered so he can go home the same day. Come check him out!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Tropicana is a young female Domestic Shorthair/ Tabby mix. This sweetheart was living alone with 3 kittens until a wonderful person found them and got them safely into rescue.

She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She does well with children, dogs, and cats. She would prefer a calm home where she can lounge, relax and be very spoiled. Tropicana loves attention from people and will be your constant companion.

Tropicana can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cooper is a young male Domestic shorthair cat. He is friendly and your basic couch potato! He is fully vetted, dewormed, on flea medication, neutered, felv/fiv litter tested, and litter trained. He has a loving heart and enjoys playing with other cats and is so good with kittens.

Cooper can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Prairie is still waiting for her forever family to come find her! She is a 2-year-old mixed breed and is fully vetted, kennel trained, spayed, and does well with other dogs. Prairie knows basic commands and is just the sweetest girl.

She would love to find a family that will take her for walks, hikes, swimming, and being committed to keeping her mentally and physically challenged and engaged. This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copper is an adult male mixed breed. Copper is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He is good with other dogs, cats, and even some ducks and chickens. Copper is very high energy and requires an owner that has a lot of structure and can provide exercise outlets for him.

He does well with most dogs but his high energy often is a lot for some dogs to tolerate. A meet and greet will be required if there is another dog in the home. He is wary of strangers and needs slow introductions to new people.

He would thrive best in a home that enjoys hiking and lots of outdoor activities, would prefer older children only, and possibly a very stable dog who could tolerate Copper’s energy. He is very smart and would do well with Agility or Fly Ball courses.



Copper can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Ace is a 15-month-old male American Eskimo Dog mix. Ace is friendly, affectionate, and playful. He is current on vaccinations, microchipped, and house/crate trained. He does well with other dogs but is a bit skittish at first. He does warm up quickly, but he prefers a home without children.

You can find Ace and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Honey is a 2-year-old female Mountain Cur/Pit mix. She and her pups were abandoned on a dirt road and eventually found their way to Foster families and Honey is now ready for her forever home.

She is fully vetted, spayed, and absolutely the ultimate velcro girl. She loves walks, is working on her house training, and is just happy to be with her people. She is fine around children, couldn’t care about cats, and just wants to be with people.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Pippi is the sweetest kitten. She is the sole survivor of her litter but has bonded with one of her foster siblings and enjoys the company of other cats, seems fine with smaller, calm dogs and absolutely loves snuggling with her people.

Laser pointers and string toys seem to delight her and she is very playful. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She will be such a fun new family member!

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Patton is a young male Labrador/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. Patton does have a bit of energy and seems to do better with older, calmer children. He does well with other dogs and cats.

He loves people and would love a playmate, so a very active fur sibling will be a great help to channel his energy. Long walks, jogs, hiking, swimming, and any outdoor activities will be wonderful. If you think Patton will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend and help him blossom, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Benji is a male 6-week-old Lab mix puppy! He is one of the Centennial litter as it pushed the rescue to over 100 dogs rescued!! He is set to get his vaccinations, all preventatives, and microchip in preparation for Adoption day, August 27th!

His adoption fees come with a free training evaluation and free online Fundamentals Course at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.



To complete an application and find out more about Benji and the rest of the litter you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/benji or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Pups! Meet Hashori, Orihime, Woody, Black Betty and Bambalam! These babies are 12-week-old Hound mixes. Sadly, all 8 siblings were dumped in the woods at 8 weeks old to fend for themselves until a wonderful good samaritan notified Rescue and they all are safe and well cared for now.

They have had age-appropriate shots, HW prevention, deworming and are working on their house training skills! They are learning the doggy door and are doing great! They do well with other dogs and just love people! They are fine with children probably 7 years and older just due to their energy and jumping.

These pups and their siblings deserve their own forever homes. Remember puppies are energetic, curious, and need structure to become their best adult selves!!

For more information on all of them and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com