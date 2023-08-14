Clarksville Police Department arrest repeat offender Talamentes Tolbert for Burglary, Vandalism, Evading Arrest

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that on August 12th, 2023, 50-year-old Talamentes Tolbert was arrested for Burglary, Vandalism, and Evading Arrest after breaking into Liberty Church located at 613 E Street.

At approximately 4:10am, CPD received a 911 call saying an individual is on video camera breaking into the Liberty Church. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an individual in the woodline and after a short foot pursuit, took Mr. Tolbert into custody.

Mr. Tolbert has a lengthy criminal history in and around the Clarksville, Montgomery County area. In November of 1997, he entered a no-contest plea for Aggravated Robbery and was sentenced to 8 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).

In October 2009, he took a best-interest plea resulting in a conviction for Reckless Homicide, and was given credit for the 865 days he had already served awaiting trial.

In 2012, Tolbert was arrested in Nashville for Evading Arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to Federal Court in March of 2013 and released on probation on February 17th, 2023.

No other information is available for release, and Talamentes Tolbert is pending prosecution for his recent charges, his bond has been set at $15,000.