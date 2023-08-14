69.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle Crash on I-24 Eastbound at Mile Marker 9

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol at the scene of a vehicle crash on I-24 East near mile marker 9.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:15pm, and the Interstate is currently shut down and at a standstill.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working the crash and I will refer all further inquiries to that agency. The status of the other motorists involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

CPD is once again asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes until the scene can be cleared.

